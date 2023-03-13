Tritax Big Box REIT plc (LON:BBOX) Insider Elizabeth Brown Buys 11,042 Shares

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (LON:BBOX – Get Rating) insider Elizabeth Brown acquired 11,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.62) per share, for a total transaction of £14,906.70 ($17,925.32).

Shares of BBOX traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 135.80 ($1.63). The stock had a trading volume of 5,625,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,485,142. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -442.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.18, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 151.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 147.78. Tritax Big Box REIT plc has a 52 week low of GBX 120.08 ($1.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 251.40 ($3.02).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a GBX 1.98 ($0.02) dividend. This is an increase from Tritax Big Box REIT’s previous dividend of $1.68. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Tritax Big Box REIT’s payout ratio is presently -2,258.06%.

BBOX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Tritax Big Box REIT to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 190 ($2.28) to GBX 170 ($2.04) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.34) target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tritax Big Box REIT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 172.50 ($2.07).

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

