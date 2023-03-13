Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Lifted to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX – Get Rating) to an overweight rating in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 190 ($2.28) to GBX 170 ($2.04) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.34) price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tritax Big Box REIT presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 172.50 ($2.07).

Shares of BBOX opened at GBX 137.30 ($1.65) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.72, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 151.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 147.78. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 120.08 ($1.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 251.40 ($3.02).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a GBX 1.98 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Tritax Big Box REIT’s previous dividend of $1.68. Tritax Big Box REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 1,206.90%.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

