Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Hits New 1-Year Low After Insider Selling

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $47.19 and last traded at $47.47, with a volume of 124398 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.28.

Specifically, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $48,554.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,870.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $48,554.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 154 shares in the company, valued at $7,870.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Trimble alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Trimble from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James cut shares of Trimble from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Trimble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

Trimble Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trimble

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.22. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.58.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 11.0% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 128,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,960,000 after purchasing an additional 12,736 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Trimble by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,494,627 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $243,923,000 after acquiring an additional 118,318 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Trimble by 1.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 162,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Trimble by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 41,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Trimble by 3.9% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 53,175 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

About Trimble

(Get Rating)

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.