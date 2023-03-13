Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Hits New 1-Year Low After Insider Selling

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $47.19 and last traded at $47.47, with a volume of 124398 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.28.
Specifically, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $48,554.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,870.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $48,554.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 154 shares in the company, valued at $7,870.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TRMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Trimble from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James cut shares of Trimble from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Trimble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.67.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trimble
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 11.0% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 128,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,960,000 after purchasing an additional 12,736 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Trimble by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,494,627 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $243,923,000 after acquiring an additional 118,318 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Trimble by 1.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 162,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Trimble by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 41,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Trimble by 3.9% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 53,175 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.
About Trimble
Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.
