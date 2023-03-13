Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 287,200 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the February 13th total of 224,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 391,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TIG. JMP Securities lowered shares of Trean Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trean Insurance Group in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Trean Insurance Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Trean Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 4,528.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 7,924 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Trean Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 28.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trean Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of TIG stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.06. The company had a trading volume of 72,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.49. Trean Insurance Group has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $7.34. The firm has a market cap of $310.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of -0.35.

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $89.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.49 million. Trean Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 21.75% and a positive return on equity of 1.92%. Sell-side analysts predict that Trean Insurance Group will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trean Insurance Group

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

Featured Stories

