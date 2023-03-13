Traxx (TRAXX) Trading 5% Higher This Week

Traxx (TRAXX) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 13th. One Traxx token can currently be purchased for $0.0294 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Traxx has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and $398,301.76 worth of Traxx was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Traxx has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.21 or 0.00417207 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,840.90 or 0.28200461 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About Traxx

Traxx’s launch date was March 21st, 2022. Traxx’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,845,574 tokens. Traxx’s official Twitter account is @tokentraxx and its Facebook page is accessible here. Traxx’s official website is tokentraxx.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “TOKENTRAXX® is the trading name of Token Traxx Music Limited which is registered in the United Kingdom and has its registered office at Suite 6, Floor 2 Congress House, 14 Lyon Road, Harrow, England, HA1 2EN. The Token||Traxx Marketplace is an on-chain facility built by musicians for the music community which will enable users and musicians to Create, Curate and Collect the hottest tracks.The utility available on the Traxx Platform will evolve and be accessible by use of the TRAXX Token.”

