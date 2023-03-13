Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Benchmark from $7.50 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the offshore drilling services provider’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 90.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RIG. Barclays lowered their target price on Transocean from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Transocean from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Transocean from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Transocean from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.48.

Transocean Price Performance

Shares of RIG traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.30. The stock had a trading volume of 28,652,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,972,594. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.47 and its 200 day moving average is $4.66. Transocean has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $7.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 2.90.

Insider Transactions at Transocean

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.30). Transocean had a negative net margin of 24.12% and a negative return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $606.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Transocean will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Transocean news, Director Chad C. Deaton purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $222,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 141,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 13,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $64,691.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 325,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,081.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chad C. Deaton acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $222,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 141,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 111,903 shares of company stock worth $698,560. Insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transocean

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIG. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Transocean by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Transocean in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Transocean in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Citizens Business Bank bought a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Transparent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleets such as ultra-deepwater, harsh environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

Read More

