Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Cut to Sector Perform at National Bankshares

National Bankshares lowered shares of Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$16.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$19.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on TCL.A. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Transcontinental from C$23.00 to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cormark upped their price objective on Transcontinental to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Transcontinental from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Transcontinental Trading Up 1.4 %

TCL.A opened at C$12.94 on Thursday. Transcontinental has a 12 month low of C$12.53 and a 12 month high of C$18.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$940.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.69, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.81.

Transcontinental Company Profile

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

