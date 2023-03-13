Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) Given New C$19.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TCLAF. National Bank Financial lowered Transcontinental from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Transcontinental from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

TCLAF stock opened at $9.26 on Thursday. Transcontinental has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $14.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.75.

Transcontinental, Inc engages in the provision of print and digital media, flexible packaging, and publishing services. It operates through the following business segments: Printing Sector, Packaging Sector, and Other. The Printing Sector offers premedia services, flyer and in-store marketing product printing, door-to-door distribution, print solutions, and personalized and mass marketing products.

