Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Upgraded at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Get Rating) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$4.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$3.00.

Separately, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Transat A.T. from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday.

Transat A.T. stock opened at C$3.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40. Transat A.T. has a 12 month low of C$2.50 and a 12 month high of C$5.41. The stock has a market cap of C$4.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29, a P/E/G ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.63.

Transat A.T. ( TSE:TRZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported C($2.00) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($2.17) by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$573.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$619.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Transat A.T. will post -4.3400002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. The company offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands to approximately 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. It also operates outgoing tours; and involved in the retail distribution activities, such as providing advice to travelers.

