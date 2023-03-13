Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST)

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 7,605 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 764% compared to the typical daily volume of 880 call options.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

Shares of DPST traded down $4.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.56. The stock had a trading volume of 31,636,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,550. The firm has a market cap of $60.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 3.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.41 and its 200 day moving average is $26.16. Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $50.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 366.1% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at $308,000.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to an equally-weighted index of US regional banking stocks. DPST was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Stories

