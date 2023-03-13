TPG Telecom Limited (ASX:TPG) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

TPG Telecom Limited (ASX:TPG – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Monday, March 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from TPG Telecom’s previous final dividend of $0.09.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.52.

TPG Telecom Limited provides telecommunications to consumers, business, enterprise, government and wholesale customers services. The company owns and operates fixed and mobile network infrastructure, including fixed voice and data network with approximately 28,000 kilometers of metropolitan and inter-capital fiber networks; and 7,000 submarine cable systems; and fiber internet, enterprise ethernet, cloud, SD-WAN, mobility, internet of things, and answering and messaging services.

