Toyo Tire Co. (OTCMKTS:TOTTF) Short Interest Down 17.4% in February

Toyo Tire Co. (OTCMKTS:TOTTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 671,900 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the February 13th total of 813,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,719.0 days.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Toyo Tire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.
Shares of TOTTF stock remained flat at $11.61 on Monday. Toyo Tire has a 1 year low of $11.41 and a 1 year high of $11.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.58.
Toyo Tire Corporation manufactures and sells tires in Japan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Tires and Automotive Parts. The company provides tires for passenger vehicles, SUVs and pickup trucks, and trucks and buses under the Toyo Tires and Nitto. It also offers automotive parts including engine and motor mounts, suspension parts, and constant velocity universal joint boots.
