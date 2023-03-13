Townsquare Media’s (TSQ) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $17.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $19.00. Barrington Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 104.08% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Townsquare Media to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut Townsquare Media from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.
Shares of NYSE:TSQ traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.33. 16,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,684. The company has a market cap of $143.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Townsquare Media has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $13.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.39 and a 200 day moving average of $7.60.
Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.
