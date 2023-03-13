Townsquare Media’s (TSQ) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $17.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $19.00. Barrington Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 104.08% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Townsquare Media to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut Townsquare Media from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Townsquare Media Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSQ traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.33. 16,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,684. The company has a market cap of $143.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Townsquare Media has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $13.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.39 and a 200 day moving average of $7.60.

Institutional Trading of Townsquare Media

About Townsquare Media

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSQ. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 23.1% during the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 604,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 113,393 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Townsquare Media by 40.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 33,197 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Townsquare Media by 14.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 221,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after buying an additional 28,217 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Townsquare Media by 29.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 24,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 336,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 24,379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.

