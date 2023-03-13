Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Short Interest Update

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the February 13th total of 3,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TNXP shares. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 18,868.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 67,172 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 285,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 76,935 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. 9.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 8.5 %

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Shares of NASDAQ TNXP traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.68. 937,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,351,271. The company has a market cap of $38.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.68. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $8.48.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800.

