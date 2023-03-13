Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) PT Lowered to C$1.50 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$1.65 to C$1.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 53.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.70 to C$1.50 in a report on Friday. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.40 to C$1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.90 to C$1.80 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$1.50 to C$1.10 in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.50 to C$1.30 in a report on Friday.

Shares of TSE:TWM traded up C$0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching C$0.98. The stock had a trading volume of 315,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,229. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 1-year low of C$0.89 and a 1-year high of C$1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.10. The stock has a market cap of C$414.56 million, a PE ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.49, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

