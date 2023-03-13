Threshold (T) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $38.12 Million

Threshold (T) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. During the last week, Threshold has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar. Threshold has a total market cap of $348.98 million and $38.12 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Threshold token can now be purchased for $0.0349 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00010582 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00031576 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00035239 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00022477 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004412 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.26 or 0.00224511 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000140 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,504.03 or 1.00531855 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002860 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold (T) is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,722,998,577.903412 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03537244 USD and is up 9.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $26,810,779.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

