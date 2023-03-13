Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 313,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,162 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $7,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in FormFactor by 37.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 29,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 8,040 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in FormFactor by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,619,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,616,000 after acquiring an additional 12,247 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in FormFactor by 4.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 79,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 2,627.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 160,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after buying an additional 155,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 3,355.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 259,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after buying an additional 251,757 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FORM stock opened at $28.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.38 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.15 and a 12 month high of $44.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.86.

Several research firms have commented on FORM. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FormFactor in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $319,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 477,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,263,692.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 4,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $141,247.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,672. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $319,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,263,692.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests.

