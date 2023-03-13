Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 62,628 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,733,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 102.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 641 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on FIS shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.83.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 1.1 %

FIS stock opened at $56.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.53 and a fifty-two week high of $106.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.28. The stock has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a PE ratio of -2.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.84.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 115.07% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $361,433.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,587.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $361,433.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,587.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler bought 2,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.88 per share, with a total value of $150,011.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at $223,579.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

Featured Stories

