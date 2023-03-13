Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 15,055 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,055 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $10,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQM. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 6.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 7.6% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 52.6% during the third quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 0.9% during the third quarter. Rathbones Group Plc now owns 28,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 18.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Citigroup cut shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Scotiabank raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.60.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Trading Down 1.5 %

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Profile

Shares of SQM opened at $77.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.29. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $68.22 and a fifty-two week high of $115.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.81.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

