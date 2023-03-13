Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,528 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FICO. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 195.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Fair Isaac by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of FICO opened at $695.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.54 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $657.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $558.44. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $340.48 and a 1 year high of $711.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

Several brokerages have issued reports on FICO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $715.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $697.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $463.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $537.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $727.43.

In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.25, for a total transaction of $402,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,295,382.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Fair Isaac news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.25, for a total transaction of $402,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,295,382.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.00, for a total transaction of $1,890,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,051,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,882 shares of company stock valued at $13,676,824. Company insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

