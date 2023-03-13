Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 22,055 Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 178.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BILL shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Bill.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Bill.com from $161.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Bill.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Bill.com from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.17.

Insider Activity at Bill.com

Bill.com Stock Up 6.8 %

In related news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $83,853.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $605,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,687,126.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $83,853.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,293 shares of company stock worth $1,532,548 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $73.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.22. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $244.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.27. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $260.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.59 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

Bill.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.