Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,224,270 CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,224,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,141,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCCS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 76.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,087,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,809,000 after purchasing an additional 13,003,752 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 7.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,294,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,982,000 after purchasing an additional 950,683 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 13.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,289,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,133,000 after purchasing an additional 620,213 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 536.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,725,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,045,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,221,000 after acquiring an additional 478,313 shares in the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CCCS. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $9.80 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.71.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Down 2.3 %

Insider Transactions at CCC Intelligent Solutions

Shares of NYSE:CCCS opened at $8.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $11.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.98.

In other news, insider Mary Jo Prigge sold 17,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $154,619.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Profile

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

