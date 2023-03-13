Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Has $6.33 Million Stock Position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,202 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Shift4 Payments worth $6,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 419.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. Institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FOUR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.23.

In related news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $497,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 267,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,023,850.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Shift4 Payments news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $497,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 267,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,023,850.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $674,825 in the last 90 days. 36.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FOUR stock opened at $69.35 on Monday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a one year low of $29.39 and a one year high of $73.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.68 and its 200 day moving average is $52.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.25 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.70.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

