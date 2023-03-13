Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Has $3.89 Million Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,431 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 34,980 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $3,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BMO. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 103.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Montreal Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at $86.90 on Monday. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $81.57 and a 12-month high of $122.77. The stock has a market cap of $61.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.47 and its 200-day moving average is $94.54.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.34%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BMO shares. StockNews.com lowered Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$147.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Bank of America downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.75.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

