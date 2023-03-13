Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,434 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $8,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 470.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,573.5% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 34.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OLLI. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $53.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.67 and a 1-year high of $72.27.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

