Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 48.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the third quarter worth $223,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 2.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,044,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,468,000 after purchasing an additional 22,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 16.1% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 7,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. 12.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico alerts:

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PAC opened at $182.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $126.01 and a 52-week high of $200.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.47. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Profile

A number of analysts have commented on PAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. HSBC downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.67.

(Get Rating)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, San José del Cabo, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.