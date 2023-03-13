Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ THRX traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.74. 51,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,341. The firm has a market cap of $337.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 4.25. Theseus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $15.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.61.

Institutional Trading of Theseus Pharmaceuticals

Theseus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:THRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.09. Research analysts expect that Theseus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 66.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 39.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 68.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer patients. Its lead product candidate is THE-630, a pan-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

