Theriva Biologics (TOVX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Theriva Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:TOVX – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th.

Theriva Biologics Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:TOVX opened at $0.74 on Monday. Theriva Biologics has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $4.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.63.

Insider Activity at Theriva Biologics

In other news, CEO Steven A. Shallcross acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,000 shares in the company, valued at $218,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $90,000 over the last three months. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Theriva Biologics

Theriva Biologics, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in the development of therapeutics to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients. Its product portfolio includes SYN-020 and SYN-004. SYN-020 is intended to prevent the antibiotic-mediated microbiome damage, C.

