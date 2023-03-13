The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) Short Interest Update

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 310,700 shares, a growth of 89.0% from the February 13th total of 164,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 497,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on The9 in a report on Sunday, January 22nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NCTY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.83. 580,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,746. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.95. The9 has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $4.03.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of The9 by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 587,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 21,321 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of The9 by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 172,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 74,348 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The9 in the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The9 by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 8,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of The9 by 10,524.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 33,677 shares in the last quarter. 2.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The9 Ltd. is engaged in the operation of online games. It operates through Greater China and Other Areas geographical segments. The firm is transitioning to cryptocurrencies mining business. The company was founded by Jun Zhu on December 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

