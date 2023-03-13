The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) Short Interest Update

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 310,700 shares, a growth of 89.0% from the February 13th total of 164,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 497,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on The9 in a report on Sunday, January 22nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
The9 Stock Up 11.5 %
NCTY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.83. 580,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,746. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.95. The9 has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $4.03.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About The9
The9 Ltd. is engaged in the operation of online games. It operates through Greater China and Other Areas geographical segments. The firm is transitioning to cryptocurrencies mining business. The company was founded by Jun Zhu on December 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The9 (NCTY)
- First Republic: First Rate Risk or Time To Buy?
- These Hedge Funds Are Getting Crushed By SVB
- Buy The Dip In The Charles Schwab Corporation
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services: Up 15% But Don’t Chase It
- FedEx Is A Buy Going Into Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for The9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.