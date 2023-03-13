The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stock Position Boosted by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,128,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 833,302 shares during the period. Williams Companies accounts for 1.6% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Cooke & Bieler LP owned about 0.42% of Williams Companies worth $146,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Williams Companies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,370,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,617,977,000 after buying an additional 1,193,704 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,880,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,544,657,000 after purchasing an additional 393,245 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,845,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $962,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925,183 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 21,005,401 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $655,579,000 after purchasing an additional 126,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE WMB traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,088,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,924,922. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.17. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.17 and a 12-month high of $37.97.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 16.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 106.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Argus lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.82.

About Williams Companies

(Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.