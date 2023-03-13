The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 170,700 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the February 13th total of 222,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 85,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in The RMR Group by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 15,225 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in The RMR Group by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in The RMR Group by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,138 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The RMR Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,325,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.58% of the company’s stock.

RMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The RMR Group in a report on Monday, March 6th.

RMR traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.63. 102,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,584. The RMR Group has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $31.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.53. The firm has a market cap of $841.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.46.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). The RMR Group had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $250.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.05 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The RMR Group will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. This is a boost from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is currently 82.05%.

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to managed equity real estate investment trusts and operators. Its services include RMR Real Estate Services, Asset Management, Acquisitions Criteria, and Development. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

