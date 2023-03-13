The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. reduced its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $4,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 530.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,158,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,297,456,000 after purchasing an additional 9,388,746 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1,235.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,762,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $437,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480,538 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,854,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,029,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,545 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,142,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $713,841,000 after acquiring an additional 799,553 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 157.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,279,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,698,000 after acquiring an additional 781,617 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.62.

Progressive Trading Down 0.7 %

Progressive Announces Dividend

PGR opened at $139.70 on Monday. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $104.01 and a 52-week high of $146.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.97 and its 200-day moving average is $129.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,504,728.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,290,751.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,504,728.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,290,751.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 5,170 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.07, for a total transaction of $656,951.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,344,863.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,838 shares of company stock valued at $7,864,579. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company. engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

