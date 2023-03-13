The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Increases Dividend to $0.50 Per Share

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Mosaic has raised its dividend by an average of 48.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Mosaic has a payout ratio of 13.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Mosaic to earn $5.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.4%.

NYSE:MOS opened at $48.52 on Monday. Mosaic has a 52 week low of $40.29 and a 52 week high of $79.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.49 and a 200 day moving average of $50.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.53.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.34). Mosaic had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mosaic will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mosaic during the first quarter valued at $33,000. First Command Bank grew its position in Mosaic by 60.1% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mosaic during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Mosaic by 3,186.4% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Mosaic by 57.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MOS. HSBC cut shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Mosaic from $65.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Mosaic from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.33.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

