The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st.

Mosaic has raised its dividend payment by an average of 48.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Mosaic has a payout ratio of 13.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Mosaic to earn $5.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.4%.

Mosaic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MOS traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.58. 6,302,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,338,527. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.24. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mosaic has a 1-year low of $40.29 and a 1-year high of $79.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 18.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mosaic will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MOS. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Mosaic from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas downgraded Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Mosaic from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Mosaic from $65.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Mosaic in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mosaic in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Mosaic by 3,186.4% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

Featured Articles

