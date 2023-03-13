The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $27.02

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.02 and last traded at $27.05, with a volume of 460088 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LSXMA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Liberty SiriusXM Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.57.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Down 2.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.61 and its 200-day moving average is $39.59.

Insider Activity at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.22. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $234,576.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $651,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 7,200 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $234,576.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $47,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 8,200 shares of company stock valued at $267,200 and have sold 406,897 shares valued at $30,376,669. 4.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSXMA. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 338.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1,925.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 199.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Pecaut & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.