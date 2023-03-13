The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Receives $86.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.67.

HHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howard Hughes in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Howard Hughes to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

Howard Hughes Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of HHC opened at $75.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Howard Hughes has a 12 month low of $50.90 and a 12 month high of $105.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.01.

Insider Activity at Howard Hughes

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $482.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.82 million. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 5.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Howard Hughes will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 31,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.37 per share, with a total value of $2,336,928.51. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,888,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,663,516.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 49,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,666,435 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Howard Hughes

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the third quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 39.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 72,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the first quarter worth $86,000.

About Howard Hughes

(Get Rating)

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.