The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Fayez Sarofim & Co

Fayez Sarofim & Co lessened its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,406 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $39,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in Home Depot by 81.1% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 74.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $289.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $313.69 and a 200-day moving average of $304.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.45.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

