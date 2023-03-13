The Goldman Sachs Group Trims GAP (NYSE:GPS) Target Price to $16.00

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on GAP to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of GAP in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised GAP from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on GAP from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on GAP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.50.

GAP Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of GPS traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,576,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,528,681. GAP has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $15.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.00 and its 200 day moving average is $11.82.

GAP Dividend Announcement

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. GAP had a negative return on equity of 6.07% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that GAP will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -109.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $90,217.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,221,413.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 8,101 shares of company stock valued at $100,492 over the last three months. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of GAP

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of GAP by 12.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of GAP by 2.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,690 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in GAP by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,444 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in GAP by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,161 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in GAP by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 114,213 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

GAP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

Further Reading

