The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Price Target to $30.00

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.02% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup downgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Truist Financial downgraded Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Shares of CTRA traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.79. The stock had a trading volume of 6,555,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,686,207. The company has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Coterra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $21.98 and a fifty-two week high of $36.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 171,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 60,114 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 14,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 317,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,795,000 after acquiring an additional 5,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 51,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

