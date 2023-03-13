The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the bank on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th.
First of Long Island has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 26 years. First of Long Island has a payout ratio of 45.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First of Long Island to earn $1.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.8%.
First of Long Island Trading Down 4.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ FLIC traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.80. The stock had a trading volume of 86,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,828. The company has a market capitalization of $333.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. First of Long Island has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $21.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.00.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered First of Long Island from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.
First of Long Island Company Profile
The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.
