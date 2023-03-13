The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the bank on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th.

First of Long Island has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 26 years. First of Long Island has a payout ratio of 45.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First of Long Island to earn $1.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ FLIC traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.80. The stock had a trading volume of 86,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,828. The company has a market capitalization of $333.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. First of Long Island has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $21.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of First of Long Island by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in First of Long Island by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 3.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered First of Long Island from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

