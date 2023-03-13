The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 12.4% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at $233,000. Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 52,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.1% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 111,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 28.8% in the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 673,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,435,000 after purchasing an additional 150,710 shares during the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 11.7 %

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $58.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.93. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $57.31 and a twelve month high of $93.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 188,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total value of $15,106,806.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 30,856,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,691,645.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 188,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total transaction of $15,106,806.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 30,856,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,691,645.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $5,096,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 30,731,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,826,614.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 728,106 shares of company stock worth $58,067,403. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.