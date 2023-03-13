Tether Gold Self Reported Market Cap Hits $92.48 Million (XAUT)

Tether Gold (XAUT) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. Tether Gold has a total market capitalization of $92.48 million and approximately $39.30 million worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tether Gold has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Tether Gold token can currently be bought for about $1,908.81 or 0.07907265 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether Gold Profile

Tether Gold was first traded on January 23rd, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 246,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,450 tokens. Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tether Gold’s official website is tether.to.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar.

The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers’ Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held.”

Tether Gold Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tether Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

