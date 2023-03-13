Tenset 24-Hour Volume Tops $26,229.36 (10SET)

Tenset (10SET) traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 13th. One Tenset token can now be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00002833 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tenset has a market cap of $118.95 million and approximately $26,229.36 worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tenset has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $101.06 or 0.00423340 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $6,830.92 or 0.28614977 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About Tenset

Tenset (10SET) is a token. It launched on January 30th, 2021. Tenset’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 175,430,727 tokens. Tenset’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/tenset. Tenset’s official website is tenset.io. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @tenset_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenset is an Aggressively Deflationary Token with Smart Staking System erc20 protocol.

It’s a new generation etf 2.0 deflationary token with a smart staking system, that bridges cryptocurrencies with the stock market. Tenset adds a 2% transaction fee to every transfer.

Half of the fee is burned creating a deflationary effect and another half is automatically distributed to all token holders. No need to freeze it or hold it any special wallet.”

Tenset Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tenset directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tenset should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tenset using one of the exchanges listed above.

