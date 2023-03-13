Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 163.16% from the company’s previous close.

Tenon Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ TNON traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.28. The company had a trading volume of 23,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,422. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57. Tenon Medical has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $59.89.

Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tenon Medical had a negative net margin of 2,737.63% and a negative return on equity of 1,065.75%. The firm had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenon Medical

About Tenon Medical

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tenon Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Tenon Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tenon Medical by 225.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 50,646 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in Tenon Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tenon Medical by 95.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 43,706 shares during the period. 7.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops surgical implant systems to optimize sacroiliac joint fixation/fusion surgery and corresponding outcomes. It sells The CATAMARAN SIJ Fusion System that includes instruments and implants designed to prepare and fixate the SI-Joint for fusion in the United States and Puerto Rico.

