Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNONGet Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 163.16% from the company’s previous close.

NASDAQ TNON traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.28. The company had a trading volume of 23,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,422. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57. Tenon Medical has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $59.89.

Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNONGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tenon Medical had a negative net margin of 2,737.63% and a negative return on equity of 1,065.75%. The firm had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tenon Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Tenon Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tenon Medical by 225.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 50,646 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in Tenon Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tenon Medical by 95.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 43,706 shares during the period. 7.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops surgical implant systems to optimize sacroiliac joint fixation/fusion surgery and corresponding outcomes. It sells The CATAMARAN SIJ Fusion System that includes instruments and implants designed to prepare and fixate the SI-Joint for fusion in the United States and Puerto Rico.

