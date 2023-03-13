Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also commented on TNYA. Chardan Capital cut their target price on Tenaya Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Tenaya Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.00.
Tenaya Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of Tenaya Therapeutics stock opened at $2.61 on Thursday. Tenaya Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $14.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day moving average is $2.87. The firm has a market cap of $108.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.28.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Tenaya Therapeutics
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 24.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 62.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,682 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 91.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 11.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,541 shares during the last quarter.
Tenaya Therapeutics Company Profile
Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through cellular regeneration, gene therapy, and precision medicine platforms. The company is developing TN-201, an adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy to address genetic hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (gHCM) caused by haploinsufficient myosin binding protein C3 (MYBPC3) gene mutations; and TN-301, a small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase 6 (HDAC6i) for use in heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) and genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (gDCM).
