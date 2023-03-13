Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG)

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their market perform rating on shares of Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Signet Jewelers’ Q2 2024 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.99 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.49 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Shares of SIG traded down $2.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.02. 548,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,395. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.31 and a 200-day moving average of $66.50. Signet Jewelers has a one year low of $48.31 and a one year high of $84.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

In other Signet Jewelers news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.88, for a total value of $758,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,106,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,927,756.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.88, for a total transaction of $758,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,106,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,927,756.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Stash Ptak sold 1,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,574,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,570,000. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIG. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 342.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Repertoire Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 97.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

