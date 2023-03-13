Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT) Short Interest Down 33.3% in February

Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 99,900 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 149,800 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Telesat by 376.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Telesat by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Telesat by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 7,593 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telesat during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telesat during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

Shares of Telesat stock traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $6.81. 6,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,248. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.58. Telesat has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $22.99. The company has a current ratio of 8.99, a quick ratio of 8.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Telesat Corporation, a satellite operator, provides mission-critical communications solutions to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers worldwide. The company’s satellite-based services allow direct-to-home (DTH) service providers to deliver television programming, audio, and information channels directly to customers’ homes; and enables broadcasters, cable networks, and DTH service providers to transmit television programming services.

