Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Price Performance

NYSE THQ traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $18.05. The company had a trading volume of 172,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,943. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.54. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $17.75 and a 12-month high of $23.30.

Get Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 207,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after acquiring an additional 25,344 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,689,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,462,000 after acquiring an additional 33,667 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 6,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 61,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. The trust’s investment objective is to seek current income and long-term capital appreciation through investing in companies engaged in the healthcare industry, including equity securities, debt securities and pooled investment vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.