Tecan Group AG (OTCMKTS:TCHBF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tecan Group AG (OTCMKTS:TCHBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a decrease of 40.6% from the February 13th total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Tecan Group Stock Performance

TCHBF remained flat at $390.92 during midday trading on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $424.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $382.87. Tecan Group has a 52 week low of $390.92 and a 52 week high of $446.16.

Tecan Group Company Profile

Tecan Group AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the development, production and distribution of laboratory instruments and solutions in biopharmaceuticals, forensics and clinical diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Business and Partnering Business.

