Tecan Group AG (OTCMKTS:TCHBF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tecan Group AG (OTCMKTS:TCHBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a decrease of 40.6% from the February 13th total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Tecan Group Stock Performance
TCHBF remained flat at $390.92 during midday trading on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $424.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $382.87. Tecan Group has a 52 week low of $390.92 and a 52 week high of $446.16.
Tecan Group Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tecan Group (TCHBF)
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services: Up 15% But Don’t Chase It
- FedEx Is A Buy Going Into Earnings
- Margin Compression. What’s it Mean for Your Retail Stocks?
- SVB: The First Crack In The Economy, Pressure Building
- Can SVB Collapse Cause Credit Downgrades at Etsy?
Receive News & Ratings for Tecan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.