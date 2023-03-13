TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) is Cooke & Bieler LP’s 7th Largest Position

Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,073,347 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,954 shares during the quarter. TE Connectivity accounts for approximately 2.5% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $228,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 107.7% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 78.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of TE Connectivity stock traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $122.84. 332,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,838,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.67 and a 200-day moving average of $122.29. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $104.76 and a 12 month high of $138.24.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 13.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on TEL shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer lowered TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.00.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

